Survey shows Kiwi women opt for natural beauty products to avoid toxins

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 10:44

Kiwi women are buying natural beauty products because they want to avoid toxins and synthetic ingredients, a recent survey shows.

More than 80 per cent of the women who participated in the NZ Natural Beauty Survey said this was one of the key reasons they looked for chemical-free products.

The survey was undertaken by New Zealand natural fragrance producer Purity Fragrances, and company founder Debbie Cope says it’s no longer just women with skin allergies or sensitive skin who opt for natural beauty products.

"In fact, only a third of those surveyed gave allergies or sensitivities as the reason they buy natural products," she says.

Debbie says there has been more information available on the dangers of toxins in recent years, which has served to increase the popularity of natural beauty products.

Parabens were considered the number one ingredient to avoid by those surveyed, with 80 per cent of women looking for paraben-free products when shopping for skincare or other beauty products. More than 70 per cent seek products that are completely synthetic-free.

Studies have linked parabens, which can mimic the activity of the hormone estrogen in the body’s cells, to an increased risk of breast cancer, says Debbie.

In other reports, researchers found more than 75 percent of products listing the ingredient "fragrance" contained phthalates, which have been shown to disrupt hormone activity, reduce sperm counts, and have been linked to liver and breast cancer, diabetes, and obesity. "Your skin is your largest organ and what you put on it, goes into your bloodstream," says Debbie, who launched Purity Fragrances because she is passionate about helping women avoid toxins and stay well. The New Zealand-made, all-natural, essential oil-based eau de toilette sprays are ethanol and synthetic-fragrance free, allowing women to wear a beautiful fragrance but avoid putting unnecessary chemicals on their skin.

Purity Fragrances contain spring water, eco-certified essential oils, an eco-cert validated preservative and natural dispersants.

There are currently three fragrances in the range.

