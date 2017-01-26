Registrations open for the 8th Bike the Trail event

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 14:32

Upper Hutt City Council, Hutt City Council, and Greater Wellington Regional Council invite the community to Bike the Trail on Sunday, 5 March 2017. For the eighth year running, participants can enjoy an easy, scenic bike ride along the Hutt River Trail from Upper Hutt’s Harcourt Park to Hikoikoi Reserve in Petone.

Similar to last year, riders can choose between a 25 km ride (from Harcourt Park), or a 12 km ride (beginning at Stokes Valley).

This year, the start at Harcourt Park will be staggered to reduce waiting times. Riders will set off in groups of 50 to avoid congestion. Faster groups will begin at 9.50 am. Those wanting to take their time can start at 10.10 am, and those planning a picnic along the way, or those with younger children can begin at 10.30 am. At the (12 km ride) Stokes Valley start point, all riders will begin in groups from 10.00 am.

Bicycles are available for hire, for those who do not have a bike.

"This event gets bigger each year," says Upper Hutt City Council’s Activation Team Leader, Ellie Davidson. "This is a great summer family event for adults and children, with a trail that is flat and easy to ride."

Bike the Trail will conclude at Hikoikoi Reserve, where food vendors will be on hand to refuel hungry cyclists. Participants can enjoy the afternoon with music, giveaways, and fun for the whole family.

Free return transport to Stokes Valley or Upper Hutt will be available from 1.00 pm until 3.00 pm. A premium bike transport option is also available-for a $2 charge, bikes can be transported to either start point and supervised until they are collected.

Registrations for Bike the Trail are now open. Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.bikethetrail.co.nz to avoid the queues on the day. The website also has information on return transport, how to hire a bike, and more.

Bike the Trail is run by Upper Hutt City Council, Hutt City Council, and Greater Wellington Regional Council and is sponsored by Les Mills Hutt City.