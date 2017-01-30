Cash in on your friends and help Wellington become healthy

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 14:36

Organic Boxes, Wellington's leader in Certified Organic home delivery, is rewarding every current customer who refers a friend, with $35 worth of certified Organic food. What's more the friend can get $35 off their first order, by filling in a simple customer survey.

When asked how the company can effectively give away it's produce, Richard Bacon, owner and director of Organic Boxes, said

"Right now we need to grow. so normally you'd spend a fortune on advertising, but our best advertisers are our customers, so we've decided to give that money to our customers instead as a reward for referring their friends."

"It's a more caring way to find better quality customers."

"There's no limit to how many referrals people are allowed to make and the new customers can also become referrers. It's quite possible for a keen referrer to get free organic food every week if they want" said Richard.

"We care about the people of Wellington and we want to see as many as possible eating certified organic food. It's better for the environment and healthy too, but it's quite often expensive, so we want to help people to eat organic who might think it's not in their budget. By being social, many more people will be able to eat organic food if they want."

Founded in 2009 in Wellington, Organic Boxes delivers only certified organic food across the region three times each week. More information from order@organicboxes.co.nz and www.organicboxes.co.nz