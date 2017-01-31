More new migrants attend Waitangi Day celebrations

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 21:26

NgaÌti Kahungunu Iwi has organised a fun filled free community Waitangi Day celebration in Hastings at the regional Hawke’s Bay Sports Park. The event labelled Waitangi Day Big 9 attracts a big crowd and has grown to one of the largest in the country. Big 9 refers to the event’s nine activites taking place around the venue.

The purpose of the day is to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi between NgaÌti Kahungunu chiefs and the crown on 24 June 1840 on board HMS Herald, anchored off Tukituki River in East Clive.

The iwi’s chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana is looking forward to the occasion.

"It’s wonderful to see the growing number of new New Zealanders and migrant workers coming along to celebrate our National Day with us. They are sharing their food, dances and joining the sports activities too"

An opening ceremony to mark Waitangi Day will officially start the occasion at 10.00am. Netball, touch and Ki O Rahi tournaments will run through until midday.

Nine Kapa haka groups from marae and local schools will entertain the crowds until 1pm followed by multicultural groups, hip hop dancers and local artists Tipene Harmer, Rezpect Dance Academy, The Rude Boyz and Jharmony.

The main attraction of the day is one of Aotearoa’s most loved family bands, Three Houses Down, a 10 piece reggae ensemble from Otara, South Auckland.

"It’s great to showcase so many talented Kiwis on our national day" said Ngahiwi.

"We’re also delighted to bring on board for the first time New Zealand’s iconic Mahons Family Amusements. The iwi will be providing free thrill rides for kiddies all day."

The third annual Bite of the Bay with over 20 food traders and exhibitors are providing an array of delicious kiwi kai and wares for all tastes.

The Hawke’s Bay DHB is leading an interactive health village with seven key messages for good health. Crasborne Group has donated a truck load of new season pears to giveaway to families.

The event is the biggest multi activity event staged at the $20 million dollar Hawke's Bay Sports Park which for the month of February will be renamed Kahungunu Park.

A world-class covered grandstand will provide all day weather protection for an expected 10,000 plus audience. There’s free on site parking for a thousand vehicles and easy access from the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

The event is funded by NgaÌti Kahungunu Iwi Inc, Hastings District Council and Te Puni KoÌkiri Ministry of MaÌori Development.

This year Waitangi Day is the first stage of the inaugural Kahungunu Festival, which will continue through to Te Matatini, the world’s biggest kapa haka festival from 22 to 26 February. Te Mataini is expected to attract 20,000 visitors to the region.

What: Why: Who: When: Where: Cost:

Waitangi National Day.

Celebration of nationhood, community and family Organised by NgaÌti Kahungunu Iwi

Monday 6th February 9am to 4pm. Gates open at 8.00am. Kahungunu (Hawke’s Bay) Sports Park, 42 Percival Rd, Hastings Free. Everyone welcome.