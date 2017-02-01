Survey reveals lamb as Kiwi favourite

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 06:29

New Zealand lamb has been named the hero of the dinner table when ranked against other family favourites by Kiwi home cooks.

In a recent survey results showed lamb to be the standout choice ahead of chicken, beef and pork as New Zealanders most favourable meat to serve when entertaining at home.

Lamb was also the top pick for restaurant diners, with the majority of respondents selecting lamb as their preferred protein when dining out.

For the second year running over 80% of respondents selected the humble roast lamb with all the trimmings, as their favourite meal.

The survey also highlighted that one of the main reasons for choosing New Zealand lamb is because they trust in the quality, an attribute that will be music to the ears of New Zealand sheep farmers.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand CEO, Rod Slater says these results come as no surprise given how popular lamb is.

"The results speak for themselves. The quality of lamb produced here in New Zealand is world class and Kiwis are proud to celebrate that."

With National Lamb Day being celebrated on February 15, the news comes at the perfect time for Kiwis to enjoy their preferred dish.

This year’s National Lamb Day marks the 135th anniversary since William Davidson and Thomas Brydone achieved the remarkable and launched the first shipment of frozen sheep meat to London from Port Chalmers in Otago.

"With that in mind, I encourage Kiwis to give a nod to the pioneers of an industry that has arguably shaped our nation, by sitting down with family and friends to enjoy a delicious lamb meal on February 15," says Slater.

Whether it’s a rack, leg or cutlets, lamb proves time and time again to be the winning dish and that’s something worth celebrating.