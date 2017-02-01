Limited edition sparkling wine celebrates Art Deco capital

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 11:53

The new Art Deco Sparkling from Sileni Estates recognises the history of Hawke’s Bay and Napier’s reputation around the world as a capital of Art Deco design.

When a 7.8 earthquake devastated Hawke’s Bay in 1931 the city of Napier was destroyed. It was rebuilt in the style of the era, now known as Art Deco.

"Art Deco design ushered in a modern era of experimentation, sharp angles, geometric precision, ornate embellishments and glamour. It left striking landmarks around the world, none more so than right here in New Zealand," says Sileni CEO Nigel Avery.

The limited edition bottling celebrates the city of Napier, and the partnership between Sileni Estates and the Art Deco Trust. The unique package design has been developed by award-winning London design house, BD Creative, inspired by Napier’s art deco architecture.

"Deco Sparkling is redolent of The Great Gatsby glamour, characterised by bold geometries and dramatic flourishes. It perfectly captures the opulence of the era," says Sally Jackson, General Manager of the Art Deco Trust.

Art Deco Sparkling is available now via wine retailers, and will be served at the Tremains Art Deco Festival, which runs from 15 - 19 February 2017.

"The 2017 Art Deco Sparkling has lively bubbles, aromatic stone fruit and pear flavours and a beautifully balanced acidity. It is perfect as an aperitif, with savoury canapes or summer salads. We hope that people enjoy it," says Nigel Avery.

The Art Deco Sparkling has an RRP of $25.00.