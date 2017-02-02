New cycleway ready to ride

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 09:04

A new shared cycleway and walkway between Coalgate and Glentunnel has now been completed and is now ready for use by the public.

The 2.4 kilometre long sealed pathway starts on the corner of Gift Street in Coalgate and extends alongside Coaltrack Road and Homebush Road (State Highway 77) to finish outside Glentunnel School.

Part of the project included building a new bridge for the track over a large drain near Coaltrack Road which now also covers and provides protection for an historic brick arch and cobble culvert typical of when local road and railway lines were first built in the area.

Asset Manager Transportation Andrew Mazey says the cycleway encourages more recreational cycling while reducing the need for short vehicle trips for those who want to travel differently in the area.

"This project was important as we want to allow local residents to walk and cycle between the two townships more safely on their own path without having to use the increasingly busy State Highway 77 roadway that passes through each township."

"One of the main roles for the pathway is to enable local children to safely walk and ride to Glentunnel School, while a small extension is planned to be constructed this year to take it to the Glentunnel Domain entrance to further improve local connectivity," he says.

The cycleway and walkway adds to a growing number of tracks being developed in Selwyn as part of Council’s Walking and Cycling Strategy which are funded through the Council’s Long Term Plan.

The cycleway/walkway construction contract is now in the maintenance period with some minor works still to be undertaken including sowing new grass and painting pedestrian and cycle symbols on the track.