Kapiti Run for Youth open for registration

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 11:18

The Web Genius Kapiti Run for Youth (KR4Y) is open for registration and individuals and groups are encouraged to go online and register for free.

Over the last six years KR4Y has raised more than $63,000 to support youth charities in Kapiti", says Richard Calkin of Web Genius. Richard goes on to say, "the team at Web Genius are gearing up for a big day and are all individually registering so they can achieve as much sponsorship as possible. By participating Web Genius sees this as a serious initiative to ‘give back’ to our local community."

Campaign Manager, Helene Judge says, "we want to raise more than $20,000 this year if we can so we will be approaching more local businesses to sponsor the event to help in our efforts. We will be asking them to become a Gold ($500), Silver ($250) or Bronze ($100) sponsor."

Importantly, registrations are now open to participate in KR4Y. There are four options to choose from: 12km walk, 6km walk, 12km run and a 6km run with staggered starts between 10am and 11.30am.

"The objective of the event is quite simple says Richard, to have fun with others on the beach while doing something worthwhile for an important part of our community, youth. We know the money we raise will be used wisely by Youth Quest, as the main benefactor, and it will help them to achieve more good work within our community through their operations and mentoring programmes."

It’s free to register with every participant needing to achieve a minimum of $20 sponsorship which can be done easily online or paid in cash on the day of the event. Just imagine if 500 people registered and they all raise $50 each, WOW, that would be $25,000 raised for Kapiti youth - go to www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz