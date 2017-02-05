Allbirds land at Wellington Airport

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 17:43

Allbirds invites travellers passing through the main terminal of Wellington Airport in February to put their feet up and experience the comfort of the sustainable footwear brand’s unique offering at its first New Zealand pop-up store.

Co-founded by Wellington native and former All Whites skipper Tim Brown, Allbirds has harnessed the amazing qualities of New Zealand merino wool to produce the Wool Runner, a shoe that has developed a strong fan base amongst those exploring, travelling, and living life.

In developing a revolutionary textile specifically for use in footwear, Allbirds has crafted a shoe that is perfect for travel. The merino wool upper minimises odour, wicks moisture, and regulates temperature, and the plant based insole makes the Wool Runner extremely lightweight.

While the natural properties of this truly original shoe keep a traveller’s feet fresh and bag light, the Wool Runner possesses another quality vital for travel; comfort. In fact, the Wool Runner is so comfortable, TIME Magazine has christened it "the world’s most comfortable shoe."

Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown says that while Allbirds is headquartered in San Francisco, New Zealand is the company’s spiritual home and he is excited to bring the brand home to New Zealand shores.

"When considering a location for our first New Zealand pop-up, the idea of an airport felt like the right fit. As a Wellingtonian living overseas, I associate Wellington Airport with heading away on an adventure, or coming home. It makes sense for Allbirds to touch down for our first Kiwi pop-up here."

While the Wool Runner is usually only for sale online at www.allbirds.co.nz, during the month-long Wellington Airport pop-up, Allbirds fans can look forward to letting their feet take flight in colours that are no longer available online.

Those that can’t make it to Wellington Airport can experience the Wool Runner at an additional pop-up store located at creative video agency Wrestler - 21 Jesse Street, Te Aro, Wellington - from February 8th to February 16th.