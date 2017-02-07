Jamaica Blue Cafe continues local expansion

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 14:57

A welcome bright ray of Caribbean sunshine is shining on hospital patients and visitors in Auckland with the opening of a new Jamaica Blue café at Greenlane Clinical Centre.

It’s the second of the brand’s cafés to open in a medical facility in Auckland. Late last year Jamaica Blue opened the city’s - and country’s - first hospital-based café at Auckland Hospital.

The opening brings to seven the number of Jamaica Blue outlets in New Zealand, six of which are in Auckland.

The Greenlane Clinical Centre on Greenlane Road focuses on Auckland District Health Board outpatient services and day stay surgery.

The relaxed and contemporary fit out mirrors that of the city hospital with ample seating carefully laid out for privacy for meetings, catch-ups and casual dining.

New Zealand operations manager Jon Hassall says the Auckland Hospital café has been exceptionally well received.

"Greenlane follows on from the instant success of the Jamaica Blue Auckland Hospital café which opened in November last year. It quickly became one of our busiest cafés, not only in New Zealand, but also worldwide."

As befitting a café in a medical facility, it’s vitally important to ensure the menu reflects a healthy lifestyle, Jon says.

"Spending time in any medical situation can be stressful and we believe everybody should take a little time out of their day to recharge, relax and reflect; to stop for a while and simply enjoy the moment.

"And if speed is of the essence as it often is in hospital, there’s a quick order coffee kiosk to keep any wait to a minimum."

Owned by Foodco Group - which also has the Muffin Break brand - Jamaica Blue operates in more than 160 cafés globally.

Recipes

A range of healthy recipes called the ‘Signature Harvest Collection’ - developed by Jamaica Blue as part of its New Zealand expansion - features at the Greenlane café.

Jon says while the new menu appeals to a wide range of tastes it is specifically relevant to a health facility environment.

"Using delicious, natural ingredients, we’ve developed nutritionally balanced recipes that will enable consumers to eat well and enjoy the experience."

The new menu features items ranging from nutritious bowls through to healthy salads and a selection of sweet items that are small on kilojoules but big on taste, he says.

There are a number of Jamaica Blue Franchise opportunities currently available in New Zealand. For more contact Clynton Hartung on 021 366 385 or clynton@foodco.co.nz or visit www.jamaicablue.co.nz.