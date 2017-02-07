Free event to celebrate cycling in the Hutt

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 15:28

This year’s Hutt City Go by Bike Day Breakfast will be bigger and brighter than ever.

The annual gathering gives cyclists in the community an opportunity to meet up and celebrate the benefits that biking can bring to health and wellbeing.

With $13 million of new cycling infrastructure due for completion by the end of 2018, Hutt City Council is keen to get more people on bikes. This family-friendly event helps to spread the cycling message to regular, occasional and potential riders.

The breakfast event is from 7 to 9am on Wednesday 15 February at The Dowse Art Museum. There will be healthy food, barista coffee, bike safety checks, and spot prize draws. Local retailers will be there to share their expert knowledge with participants, and make adjustments to their bikes on request. Live music will be provided by the Hutt Valley Ukulele Orchestra. All for free.

Hutt City Council road safety coordinator Jan Simmons says, "This family-friendly event is for cyclists of all ages, I encourage experienced or ‘would-be’ cyclists to give it a go.

"Go By Bike Day is all about getting active and having fun on two wheels. It doesn’t matter whether you’re old, young, fit or not, have a flash new bike or an antique one. Everyone who’s interested is welcome to come and join in and celebrate cycling as an enjoyable, healthy, and low cost way of getting around."

Photo Caption: Simon Gilbert from Biketecnz ready to help cyclists on Go By Bike Day