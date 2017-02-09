'Meet your Street' brings communities together

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 16:13

New friendships have been forming all over Selwyn as a series of ‘Meet Your Street’ events continue over summer.

Meet Your Street is a fun, informal gathering in a local park hosted by Selwyn District Council with a free sausage sizzle. It’s a chance for people to connect and make new friends, while enjoying some music and fun games.

Meet Your Street began in November and will run through to April 2017, visiting 20 Selwyn neighbourhoods. To date 13 communities have been visited with around 400 people attending events. Meet Your Street has visited neighbourhoods in Rolleston, Lincoln, Darfield, Prebbleton, West Melton, Leeston and Kirwee this summer, with seven more visits still to come. The sessions visit both new subdivisions and more established neighbourhoods.

The most recent Meet Your Street visit to Hinterland Drive Reserve in Prebbleton attracted around 65 people. Some comments from attendees included, "We met a lot of people we did not know," and "It’s nice to get together."

This is the second summer Meet Your Street has run in Selwyn and the visits are one of the activities being undertaken to support a Newcomers and Migrants Strategy the Council adopted in November 2015.

"Local Meet Your Street events are a fun way for the Council to encourage new residents to feel part of their community and they help people settle into a new life in Selwyn. It also helps create safer communities where people know their neighbours," says Jason Flewellen, Selwyn District Council’s Community Resilience Co-ordinator.

In areas where a visit is planned people will receive a flyer in their letterbox inviting them to attend.

The Council has also invited applications from local communities to host their own Meet Your Street neighbourhood events, with support from the Council through a small grant. So far, 15 applications have been received to host neighbourhood events, with eight events already held. Applications are still open for communities to host their own events until 31 March 2017 - for information on applying for a grant see www.selwyn.govt.nz