KFC Bouquet on offer for Valentine's Day

Sunday, 12 February, 2017 - 08:15

It’s a question as old as Valentine’s Day itself - what do you buy a man on February 14? A thousand lists online will give you a range of bland and predictable responses: socks, cologne, golf gear, shaving cream. This year, KFC are coming to the rescue with what men really want, and it’s going to be delicious!

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so KFC have created the ultimate Valentine’s Day present for the man in your life - a fried chicken bouquet. Each KFC Bouquet contains popcorn chicken, crispy strips and original recipe drumsticks. A level of chicken guaranteed to win the heart of your man or bromantic interest.

Twenty of these KFC Bouquets are being given out to lucky KFC lovers on February 14. One lucky guy has already received his - the King of Cheat Meals, Ollie Mason-Clarke, gifted by his Queen - Sarah Collier. The foodie pair document their cheat meals on social media, and have a combined following of more than 50,000 fans.

Sarah confesses that she has never bought a Valentine’s Day present for Ollie before, saying "It’s definitely really hard to find a Valentine’s Day gift for a man."

But surprising the King of Cheat Meals with a KFC Bouquet turned out to be the perfect solution. Ollie was more than satisfied: "If I had a choice between a bouquet of roses and a bouquet of fried chicken, I’d definitely choose the fried chicken," he said. "They both smell nice, but you can’t eat roses."