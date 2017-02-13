Thyme for some sage advice

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 07:54

Growing and using herbs will be the focus of a free public workshop at Hollard Gardens, Kaponga, on Sunday (19 February).

To be run in conjunction with the Stratford Herb Society, the workshop will also cover the medicinal and culinary uses of herbs.

The workshop is free but registration is essential. Email workshops@trc.govt.nz or call 0800 736 222.

The two-hour workshop begins at 2pm at Hollard Gardens, 1686 Upper Manaia Rd Kaponga. It is part of a year-round programme of free public events at Hollard Gardens, Tūpare and Pukeiti, the three heritage properties owned and managed by the Taranaki Regional Council on behalf of the people of the region.

For more information, see www.trc.govt.nz/gardens/.