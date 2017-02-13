Free breakfast with morning jaunt to work in New Plymouth

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 12:07

Would you like a free breakfast with your morning ride into work?

New Plymouth District Council is holding a Let’s Go Breakfast this Wednesday (15 February) outside Puke Ariki’s library wing for everyone who is taking active travel to work or school.

"If you’re biking, walking, taking the bus, on a skateboard or scooter, or even carpooling, pop by for free hotcakes and maple syrup," says NPDC Integrated Transport Officer Nathaniel Benefield.

The Landing Café will be providing $1 regular coffees and hot chocolates for all active travellers attending the breakfast, and local band Sonic Delusion will be keeping the morning moving with live music.

The breakfast will run from 7.30am to 9am, weather permitting - any cancellation will be posted on Let’s Go’s Facebook page.Let’s Go is an NPDC and NZTA funded programme to encourage more people into active and sustainable travel, to develop New Plymouth into a model walking and cycling community.