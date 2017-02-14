Valentine’s Day still loved, but many see it as a test

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 09:45

Valentine’s Day is still loved by many, despite some feeling as though it’s a way that their partner is testing them and their relationship.

A survey of more than 1000 RSVP members found that while 39% love the day when asked if they thought the day of love was a test the majority responded with a resounding yes.

Users were also asked what they liked about the day, with one saying: "It’s a nice excuse to make some effort to show your partner what they mean to you."

Another added: "It's a day where you can tell or be told that you're loved."

However, not everyone is impressed by February 14th, with 17% of survey respondents believing the day is unnecessary and 8% downright hate it. A bulk of people also sit on the fence, with 34% of respondents not being bothered by the day.

Of those who aren’t getting that lovin’ feeling when it comes to Valentine’s Day, on why they didn’t like the day, one said: "The expectation of spending a lot of money on flowers or dinner to prove your love." Adding: "It also puts pressure on people financially."

Another user noted: "Some people get too materialistic and forget the real meaning of sharing and showing their affection."

In the lead-up to February 14th, RSVP sat down with dating and relationship psychologist, John Aiken, to discuss how those single and taken should approach the day. Aiken explained that Valentine’s Day should be a day where regardless of relationship status, people get outside of their comfort zone and see where the day takes them.

"This Valentine’s Day it doesn’t matter if you have a date or not because the bottom line is it’s a great day to try and push yourself out there," he says.

"If you are single with no prospects, do what you can to shake it up, take a deep breath and ask that person out that you’ve always wanted to ask out. If you do have a date, make it special, it’s Valentine’s day, it’s a great time to share something new and novel together."

When asked how Aiken feels about Valentine’s Day, he replied: "I love Valentine’s Day. I’m in the world of relationships and dating, and I think any day that encourages couples to come together or singles to get out there and ask someone out, I think it’s fantastic.

"So, use the day, get excited about it and do something special," he added.