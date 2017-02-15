NZers no longer travelling for romance, according to House of Travel

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 12:00

Less than 1% of New Zealanders are choosing to holiday for romance in 2017, according to new research from House of Travel.

House of Travel Marketing Director Ken Freer says while family holidays dominated Kiwis’ reasons for travel, there was a noticeable dearth of couples prioritising travelling for romance.

"Out of more than 12,000 New Zealanders who were opting to travel for one of romance, adventure, family or to relax and refresh, only 25 prioritised travel for romance - less than 1%," he says.

"We saw a big skew to travelling for family, at 72%, however time together as a family is very different from time together as a couple. We were surprised that so few Kiwi couples are choosing to invest in quality time together in 2017 - even five years ago, travelling to reconnect as a couple was much more common than it is today."

Freer says as travel becomes more accessible for Kiwis, particularly to destinations traditionally considered off the beaten track, people are choosing to travel for adventure or to relax and refresh, but not necessarily to rekindle romance.

"Travelling for adventure or to relax and refresh scored at 13% and 14% respectively, much higher than the paltry 1% for romance. This shows us that Kiwis are putting romance on the backburner this year, and we want to give them a reason to put romance first. We’re offering New Zealanders the chance to win a trip for two to Paris flying Singapore Airlines - just tell us why your Valentine’s Day wasn’t up to scratch this year and you’re in the draw.

"We also have a number of great couples’ deals to Fiji, Australia and Bali to encourage more Kiwis to travel for romance this year. We want this to be the year Kiwis invest in some quality time together with their other half!"

To be in to win a trip to Paris, visit The Edge’s Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/TheEdgeNZ/photos/a.376621847914.191567.62164142914/10155070543447915/?type=3