Auckland stompers to take on NZ's biggest stairs at Eden Park this Feb

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 11:28

Auckland stompers to take on New Zealand’s biggest stair climb at Eden Park on Sunday 26 February.

Stadium Stomp Eden Park is a fun and unique fitness challenge, setting participants on a stair climbing course up, down around the bays of the iconic Eden Park Stadium. Covering over 5,000 stairs, this is New Zealand's biggest stair climb.

Event organiser, Ben King, stresses Stadium Stomp is not a race but a test of determination that’s open to participants of all fitness levels.

"If you’re looking for a fitness challenge with a difference, one that you can do on your own, or with friends and family, Stadium Stomp Eden Park is your answer."

Stadium Stomp returns to Eden Park stadium after a successful 2016 debut. "Eden Park is delighted to again host New Zealand’s biggest stair climb on Sunday 26 February 2017," says Eden Park General Manager Commercial, Nick Sautner.

"The Stadium Stomp event further demonstrates the multi-purpose capabilities of Eden Park, whilst encouraging health and wellness outcomes for all Aucklanders." Stomp participants will experience Eden Park like never before.

Stadium Stomp Eden Park supports Charity Partner, St John and participants are encouraged to fundraise for this charity (or a charity close to their heart) as a way of making every step count.

It’s not too late to register. Online registrations are open until 5pm on Friday 24 February and limited registrations will be available on the day.

ABOUT STADIUM STOMP

How it works:

Participants are set on a stair climbing course to music, up, down and around the bays of Eden Park’s grandstands. The course is expected to take anywhere from 45-90 minutes to complete, depending on fitness levels.

Staggered start or wave times begin from 9am to 11.00am to ensure the stairs don’t become congested.

Anyone 12 years and older can enter individually or with a team and participants can choose their preferred wave time when registering. The event also makes for a great corporate team challenge.

Friends, family and supporters are encouraged to attend the event - spectators can view the whole event from the grandstands free of charge.

What it costs:

- Standard entry $55

- Stomp Unlimited $110 (complete the course as many times as you dare from the first wave time until the last)

All participants will receive a Stadium Stomp Eden Park finisher’s medal and the immense satisfaction that comes with having completed New Zealand’s biggest stair climb.

Register for New Zealand’s biggest stair climb online at www.stadiumstomp.co.nz.

More information - www.stadiumstomp.co.nz.