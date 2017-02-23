Experience Broadway in Palmerston North

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 15:48

Experience Broadway Ave in a whole new way this Saturday night with performances from some of the city’s best local musicians and the opportunity to sample a diverse range of food.

The pop-up event on Saturday 25 February from 5pm will showcase the many eateries Broadway has on offer, and give people the opportunity to share a meal in an intimate concert setting.

"Broadway Ave has historically been the heart of our city, and Experience Broadway will transform the street into an intimate and family-friendly dining and concert space," says Mayor Grant Smith.

"It’s already going to be a very busy weekend with the Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Tattoo, and Experience Broadway will capture the excitement of such a big event for the region and showcase our city to visitors from all over the country."

The line-up of local musicians includes prolific songwriter and recording artist Malcom McCallum and the talented Libby Offord. Mal has performed with some of the biggest artists of his generation including Billy Joel and Michael Bolton. He’s also a member of Lost Icon, the band that headlined the recent New Year’s concert in The Square. Libby is about to release her new single and will be accompanied by Lewis Barker on guitar and Faiva on keys.

"We encourage people to grab some takeaway food from one of the many restaurants along Broadway and find a spot to sit and relax," says Palmy Unleashed Co-ordinator Sam Kershaw.

"There’ll be tables and chairs set up and we’ll also have a couple of food trucks along with a bar serving wine, beer, low alcohol options and soft drinks. During the day you can visit Broadway’s many retailers and enjoy the shopping experience while taking advantage of some special offers. If you’re going to the Air Tattoo the evening event will be the perfect way to end your day."

Palmy Unleased is a Council initiative that supports community-led events in the city centre.

"It’s all about creating a more vibrant city centre by using our fantastic public spaces for community-led events and activities. We’re particularly keen to support activities that help us capitalise on some of our big ticket events like the Air Tattoo that attract people in from across the region and the country. "

Experience Broadway is a Council-supported event being delivered by the same team who run the annual New Year’s Eve concert in The Square. The event will run from 5pm to 11.30pm and is smoke free.

Much of Broadway Ave will be closed for the day for set up but some parking will still be available. There is also plenty of parking and easy alleyway access to Broadway Ave from Main Street and King Street.