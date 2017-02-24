Almost 700 food items 'rescued' by Nourished for Nil

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 17:44

An incredible first week serving 690 rescued food items from under a waterproof canopy in Hastings has seen local venture Nourished for Nil off to a flying start.

Nourished for Nil - the brainchild of Havelock North mums Louise Saurin and Christina McBeth and staffed by a crew of dedicated volunteers - redistributes food that was "destined for the bin" to anyone who wants, or indeed needs it.

"We launched on 14 February and in one week we served 323 people, rescued 690 food items and redistributed an estimated 40kgs of fruit. We are extremely proud of that," says co-founder Louise Saurin.

But the collective is already looking to the future, to a greater anticipated need and to next steps. "We want to spread the word but with wider awareness will come an increased need for food items. We’re committed to two principles - 1) No judgment - anyone who needs food, for whatever reason is fed, even if they don’t qualify for assistance elsewhere and 2) We maintain an adequate supply of food items to service the need."

Ms Saurin says Nourished for Nil is now widening its scope and its drivers will pick up non-perishable food items "languishing in people’s pantries as well as items from their home fruit or vegetable patches."

The ultimate goal, she says, is permanent Hawke’s Bay premises with an electricity source and fridges in order to store perishables such as meat and cheese. And, of course, zero food waste is the overall vision.

"We’ve been lucky enough to tap into cafes, restaurants, and even the Countdown supermarket here in Hastings who bin many food items at the end of each day - food that is put to much better use when redistributed within our community. The support so far has been wonderful, and we can’t thank our food donors enough. But it’s a long game for us - we know we are only at the very beginning of this journey and that get us really excited!"

Those benefitting from the scheme so far include "everyone from beneficiaries to backpackers to hungry growing teenagers!"

"It’s going well but we still need help. We’ll have a flyer available this week laying out the times we distribute and how to get hold of us. And we now have a Givealittle page - https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/nourishedfornil - set up for anyone who can’t necessarily donate time or food, but still wants to help."

Nourished for Nil distributes weekdays from 4-6pm at Landmarks Square, Warren Street Hastings.