Meet an on demand house cleaning service - HomeHappy

The idea of the business arose whilst a few roommates and I were living in a small apartment in Auckland and given the lazy people that we are, we wanted to hire a cleaner to help get our shambolic apartment into some sort of shape.
"my place got so unbearably messy that we decided to try to call a cleaner given that we didn't have a lot of time and we probably weren't that effective at cleaning.
After searching for quite a while, we realized that there were basically only two options: go to a large provider and be charged around $40 to $50 per hour or find an untested/uninsured person from Trade me for around $20 per hour. So it turned out that the process of finding a cleaner took much longer than simply doing the clean ourselves.
This experience got me thinking about the inefficiencies of the cleaning industry as a whole, so I decided to utilize my experience with technology to build a better solution that would eliminate a lot of the hard work and friction of finding a good, trusted and affordable home cleaner. That’s were homehappy were born.
I have been to internet, research about my new idea. I got to know some international sites like handy.com, homejoy. They are now billion dollar company on similar concept. My research have pushed me to develop a simple website which connect home cleaning professionals to customers.
HomeHappy is a "reliable, affordable" house cleaning service, starting at $24 per hour.
"Our key selling point is that you can book an insured cleaner with background checks online in 60 seconds for $24 an hour,"
I hopes to make HomeHappy the Uber of the home cleaning market
Homehappy is the online platform for connecting individuals looking for household services with top-quality, pre-screened independent service professionals. Homehappy is the easiest, most convenient way to book home cleaning online. HomeHappy is not a cleaning company. Homehappy using technology drive you into the system where you can book, schedule and pay online and save up to 40 % on your regular cleaning bills with 100 % satisfaction guaranteed.
