Hollards turns on the fun for Children's Day

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 10:53

Hollard Gardens in Kaponga will become a realm for the young on Sunday (5 March) with dance, music, stories and games to mark International Children’s Day.

The Family Fun Day’s activities will include pony rides, storytelling, music, mural painting scavenger hunt, stories, games, ‘Magicworks’ juggling and more.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm at Hollard Gardens, 1686 Upper Manaia Road, Kaponga.