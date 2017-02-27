Hollards turns on the fun for Children's Day

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hollard Gardens in Kaponga will become a realm for the young on Sunday (5 March) with dance, music, stories and games to mark International Children’s Day.
The Family Fun Day’s activities will include pony rides, storytelling, music, mural painting scavenger hunt, stories, games, ‘Magicworks’ juggling and more.
The event will run from 10am to 3pm at Hollard Gardens, 1686 Upper Manaia Road, Kaponga.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.