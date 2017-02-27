Hearty launch to Wellington's Parks Week

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 11:15

This year’s Parks Week will be launched with an aerial photo of a flashmob in the shape of a giant heart - demonstrating Wellingtonians love for our local parks.

Parks Week is an international annual celebration of the important role our parks play in contributing to the health of our communities and cities, and includes many events like the always popular Dogs in Togs and Beach Yoga, and the newly introduced Shut Up and Dance special sessions.

Mayor Justin Lester says Parks Week is one of the many initiatives that align with Council’s Capital Spaces strategy.

"Wellingtonians love our city’s green spaces and we are working on making them even better.

"Our Capital Spaces framework is all about embracing our open spaces, getting people out and about, partnering with communities, and generally contributing to our quality of life - and Parks Week ticks all those boxes," he says.

Project Manager Ali Whitton says people enjoying their experiences outside are key to the capital’s environmental future.

"If we can create fun and awareness within our green spaces then people will love them and value them, and from that develops a need to protect those spaces.

"During Parks Week we also highlight other parts of Council that do work on biodiversity and ecological protection, so participants can find out more information and get involved in some way in the future," says Whitton.

The Parks Week launch kicks-off at Kelburn Park on Thursday 2 March, from 12:45pm. There’ll be prizes up for grabs, many free and cheap events, and special deals on offers including free Cable Car rides to the site, free fruit, and free coffee with a reusable cup. There’s more information on the Facebook events page.

Parks Week runs from 4-12 March at locations all over Wellington - you can find out all about it and what’s happening on our events pages.