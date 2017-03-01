Celebrating 60 years of Guide biscuits

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 14:46

March launches GirlGuiding New Zealand’s 2017 biscuit selling season. The public can expect to see stalls popping up all over the country as well as door-to-door sales from Pippins, Brownies, Guides and Rangers during the next four weeks.

2017 marks 60 years of selling Guide Biscuits in New Zealand. GirlGuiding New Zealand says their biscuits are just as good now as they were when first sold in 1957.

Chief Executive Susan Coleman says the recipe for the original Guide biscuit is still basically the same since it was developed and sold in large square tins 60 years ago.

"We have met the demands of our modern market for chocolate and mini varieties, but the old favourites have stayed original. The recipe has hardly changed and local company Griffin’s still make them".

"Guide Biscuits are easily the largest girl-led business in New Zealand. The girls help decide where to sell them, manage the money and develop people skills and positive business ethics".

Ranger, Madeline Arps, said that "Biscuit selling is always an exciting time for the girls. For many across the age groups, it’s their first experience handling money and working out change and it is great to see them come out of their shells, gaining confidence in every sale."

GirlGuiding New Zealand have the biscuits to meet demand, and girls, leaders and parents will be out in force for what is the organisation’s major annual fundraiser. Just as they did 60 years ago, the profits from biscuit sales will go back into opportunities for girls across New Zealand through GirlGuiding.

Biscuits are available to buy online now and from April through a variety of other outlets.

For more information on where to buy email biscuits@girlguidingnz.org.nz or for great recipe ideas visit www.guidebiscuits.org.nz. The fudge is a New Zealand favourite.