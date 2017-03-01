INEX coming to Auckland

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 15:52

INEX is coming to Auckland and event organisers are planning to change the way we view home expos.

Created by the team behind the Paradigm Shift architectural events, and Productspec + Smartspec, INEX is a fresh new concept in the trade and home show space, happening at The Cloud, Queens Wharf, Auckland March 31st - April 2nd.

Gone are the product demonstrators and cookware salespeople of the traditional home expo, replaced instead by experiential displays of inspirational home products visitors won’t have seen before. And in another break with home expo tradition, entry is free!

"This is a chance to see and touch and feel all kinds of products for inside and outside the home," says Productspec General Manager, Matthew Cutler-Welsh.

"We want visitors to come and be inspired about things they can do with their own home and to go away better informed," he said.

Friday 31st March is a Trade Day for Architects, Architectural Designers, Interior Designers, Landscape Designers and other Industry Professionals.

And then, on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd April, the public gets their chance to see the attractions, with home builders, renovators, DIYers and apartment dwellers, all invited to be inspired and excited by the products on show.

More than 80 displays have taken space in the inaugural show, covering every part of the home, from glass balustrades, to security systems, to luxury furniture.

Highlights include The PrefabNZ UniPod, an open-source, universally accessible bathroom or kitchen pod - providing an instant kitchen or bathroom addition to your home (see: http://www.firstlightstudio.co.nz/unipod/).

Another, The click-raft is an inexpensive building system inspired by lego, utilising CNC-cut plywood to form a lattice of structure/networks which can be quickly ‘clicked’ together to form floor, wall, and roof click-rafts in different configurations (http://click-raft.blogspot.co.nz/).

Others include products for toilets, bathrooms and kitchens, furnishings, exterior cladding and electrical services.

Inspirational keynote speakers throughout the weekend are also designed to inspire and inform with the likes of Chris Moller talking about click-raft, leading architect Aaron Paterson talking about architecture and home design, Resene’s Nikki Morris talking colour, Andrew Hibbert from Viridian explaining glass and Morepork Security spokesperson Gemma Croombs talking about why home security will never be the same again.

Resident Builder Peter Wolfkamp will make an appearance on the Sunday, giving insights into building and renovation and how the Unitary Plan will change the Auckland suburbs.

Dana Darwin from Energy Alternatives will also attend to discuss creating cost effective energy efficient, affordable healthy homes sustained by renewable energy technologies.

Virtual Reality is an exciting innovation with important applications for the architectural professions - INEX will feature a working demonstration of the HTC Vive, complete with a virtual walkthrough of a building supplied by the team at Paterson Architecture Collective.

To add to the experience of the event, INEX will feature a line-up of food trucks offering a tasty departure from the usual trade fair food.

"INEX is a fun and vibrant day out for all the family," said Cutler-Welsh.

"It is a must-see for every home-owner, apartment-dweller, renovator, builder or industry professional," he said.

For more information, see: www.in-ex.co.nz