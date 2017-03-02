Farrah's driving those Top-Up Shop moments

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 11:54

New Zealand’s market leader in wraps, Farrah’s, is constantly looking at ways to make eating and cooking fun and simple for its customers. They have just launched a new campaign to help consumers in that top-up shop moment when you just don’t know what to buy for tonight’s dinner.

Nielsen research shows that consumers are changing their habits by increasingly making top-up grocery shops, rather than one large weekly shop. This change in shopping habits is driven by convenience, mostly with dinner in mind.

We all have the best intentions when it comes to putting together a meal, but come mid-week we’ve often run out of imagination - not to mention time.

With this in mind, Farrah’s has created a campaign around driving New Zealanders to eat and explore new meals at that mid week top-up shop moment, offering a range of recipes using their wraps, tortillas and spice mixes and a few top-up ingredients to complete a meal.

Owners, Jovan and Farrah, spotted a truck in the USA and shipped it to Auckland as a means of taking their recipes to consumers. "It just felt like Farrah’s and we had to have it. Like our product, we’d like to share the excitement of our truck as an easy way to connect with fans", says Jovan.

Consumers will get to taste the Farrah’s creations, take away recipes, meet the team and purchase their own top-up bag for $10 from the Top Up Tank.

1. 8th of March - Visit Sylvia Park from 3pm - 7pm

2. 9th of March - Visit Sylvia Park from 4pm - 8pm

3. 15th of March - Visit Sylvia Park from 3pm - 7pm

4. 16th of March - Visit Sylvia Park from 4pm - 8pm

Visit Farrah’s Top-Up Tank next to the escalator that leads to the movies.

The ten new fuss-free meals include fajitas, lasagne and more, all using Farrah’s wraps, tortillas and spice mixes with a few fresh ingredients. Check them out here: www.farrahs.co.nz/tonight-its-farrahs

Farrah’s products available at your local supermarket.