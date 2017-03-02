Flash sale extravaganza for IHG New Zealand hotels

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 16:00

Celebrate the upcoming Easter and ANZAC bank holiday weekend’s in style, with a competition worth winning and a flash sale on accommodation throughout New Zealand.

The two-week flash sale offering discounts of up to 35%, makes travelling around New Zealand easy with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) hotels in Auckland, Queenstown, Rotorua and Wellington.

The flash sale offer is available on all room types for stays between March 24 to April 30 2017.

And it’s the sale that keeps on giving -- each hotel is running an Easter competition on their individual Facebook page to win free accommodation and a unique local experience, tailored to each property.

The five competition- prizes are all uniquely different. Holiday Inn Rotorua is offering a two night stay with a family pass to AMAZEME and Holiday Inn Auckland Airport a two night stay with family pass to Rainbow’s End.

The Crowne Plaza Auckland prize includes a two night stay with a couples massage at Bliss Reflexology while Crowne Plaza Queenstown is offering a two night stay with half day e-bike hire.

The lucky winners at InterContinental Wellington will be gifted a free one night stay with an indulgent high tea for two.

Entering the competition could not be easier - guess how many Easter eggs are in the image pinned to each hotel’s Facebook page to go in the draw to win.

The competition closes at 9am on March 14 and winners will be announced in an online video reveal on each page at 5pm.

Crowne Plaza Auckland General Manager Tim Pollock said the flash sale was the perfect excuse for New Zealanders to take some leave between the upcoming public holidays and book their next getaway.

"I’m sure guests will enjoy a delightful city weekend getaway with everything on their doorstep at Crowne Plaza Auckland, or they can add an extra stop-off at Holiday Inn Auckland Airport before jetting away for leisure or business," he said.

"Perhaps a shopping trip to New Zealand’s capital is on the cards, an adventure weekend away to Rotorua with the family, or an escape to Queenstown to experience the yellow, gold and hot oranges of New Zealand’s spectacular autumn landscapes."

For flash sale bookings or more information go to ihg.com/easterinaflash

-Competition terms and conditions apply