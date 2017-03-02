Giant #LOVETAUPO lettering launched on Taupo lakefront

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 16:25

Giant lettering has popped up on the TaupÅ lakefront, and photographers can’t get enough of it. Photographs of people in, around and on the letters are emerging, with the #LOVETAUPO message inspiring a collective catchphrase amongst tourists and locals alike.

Officially launched yesterday in time for the influx of visitors to TaupÅ for the Kellogg’s Nutrigrain IRONMAN NZ, the slogan is part of a marketing campaign for Destination Great Lake TaupÅ (DGLT) and is quickly taking on a life of its own on social media.

The letters are almost two-metres tall and the slogan measures 11-metres wide. Originally planned as a playful pop-up concept for major events and festivals around the Great Lake TaupÅ region, the #LOVETAUPO slogan has gained such momentum that DGLT haven’t ruled out creating multiple sets of letters, with an additional and more permanent fixture on the lakefront.

"The stunning backdrop of Lake TaupÅ and snow-capped mountains makes it the perfect photo opportunity. Alongside our many natural attractions, it’s our hope that it becomes an iconic New Zealand ‘must-do’ photo stop for travellers", says Destination Great Lake TaupÅ Marketing and Communications Manager Anna McLaren

To encourage people to share their images, DGLT are running a social media promotion to ‘win some love’ from local bakery Baked with Love. To enter, simply tag Great Lake TaupÅ in your post with #LoveTaupo.