Latest cycleway to make riding to school safer

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 11:56

A shared path for cyclists and pedestrians is being established along the length of Ranolf Street as part of Rotorua’s CyWay programme.

The two-way shared path, which will see existing paths widened to three metres on the eastern (hospital) side of the road, will make biking safer for children from St Mary’s, Glenholme and Rotorua primary schools and for other riders.

It is the latest cycleway link to be developed as part of the 10-project CyWay programme, which aims to make riding a bike throughout Rotorua city a safe, enjoyable, viable option for all.

The Ranolf Street shared path from Devon Street to Lake Road will connect the existing cycleways at each end (Lake Road and Springfield Road) via the lakefront and inner city.

Rotorua Lakes Council sought feedback from affected schools and businesses about the project last year and a number of important factors were identified - people did not want to lose parking and they did not want traffic flow or the street scape adversely affected.

The design of the Ranolf to CBD Street Project was created with this feedback in mind.

"A shared path was selected as it provides a safer, off-road option for users such as school children, elderly, new bike riders and those on mobility devices," Council’s Director for Transport and Waste Stavros Michael says.

"Riding on the road is a major barrier for new and vulnerable bike riders so the off-road option makes them feel more confident and safe.

"We wanted to ensure that the design had the least impact on the street traffic flow, the parking areas and the street scape."

Work to build the shared path is scheduled to start in April and will be carried out in three stages, starting at the Lake Road end of Ranolf Street. Construction of the path is expected to be finished by the end of June 2017. Any disruptions will be kept to a minimum and businesses and residents will be notified of any major impact on their properties during the course of the construction.

Some parts of the existing Ranolf Street footpath on the eastern side of the road are already wide enough to accommodate the shared path but other stretches will require widening. No parking will be removed and the path will accommodate the significant street scape in some areas such as the five large maple trees between Malfroy Road and Victoria Street.

Raised courtesy crossings will be constructed on all side roads (except on bus routes) as a safer place for bike riders and pedestrians to cross the road.

Letters and information brochures are being sent to affected businesses and residents along Ranolf Street and Council’s Sustainable Transport team will be at the St Mary’s gala tonight to provide information and discuss the project with locals. People will be able to view the designs for the shared path.

The vision, as set out in the Urban Cycling Strategic Plan, is a district where people from all sectors of the community can and do cycle safely for transport and enjoyment.

Funding for the $5.5 million CyWay programme is shared between Council ($1.9 million), the Government ($1.5 million) and the New Zealand Transport Agency ($2.1 million). The programme will see the development of a network of cycleways connecting residents and visitors to suburbs, schools, the inner city, facilities and recreation areas and tourist attractions.

The aims of the CyWay network are to:

Create a safe place for people to ride their bikes, especially those who are more vulnerable such as children, elderly or those new to riding.

Encourage alternative modes of transport in an effort to reduce vehicle traffic on urban roads

Connect neighbourhoods to schools, the inner city, facilities and recreation areas

Reduce the impact of motorised transport on the environment

Encourage physical activity, especially for children who use the cycleways to get to school

To read the Frequently Asked Questions or for more information about this project and CyWay visit www.cyway.nz/projects