Experience digital magic during Parks Week

Rotorua residents will have the chance to take part in an extra-special activity during Parks Week 2017.
For the week starting Saturday 4 March Rotorua’s Centennial Park will become the stage for a mixed reality game world where players can explore the park while immersed in a digital fantasy.
Played on smart devices using the Magical Park app, the games are designed to encourage people to get outside, enjoy their local open spaces and do a little physical activity. For more information about how to access the Magical Park go to www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/parksweek2017.
As well as the dinosaurs and fairies that will feature in Centennial Park, local organisations and community groups have organised other Parks Week events to celebrate the many recreational spaces around Rotorua.
Parks Week activities in Rotorua start this weekend with Children’s Weekend, two fun-filled days offering a wide range of free, whÄnau friendly activities. For more information on the full weekend of events visit www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/childrensweekend.
Also this weekend, Rotorua Trails Trust is collaborating with Rotorua Lakes Council for a special working bee tomorrow (4 March) to clean up the Sulphur Bay section of Te Ara Ahi.
Those wanting to help can meet at 8.30am behind MIGS Gym (Te Ngae Road) near the Compost Plant. The clean-up will go until 12pm and helpers are encouraged to wear sturdy clothing and shoes, and bring along some gloves. Check the Rotorua Trails Trust Facebook page for more information.
Next weekend the Eastside WhÄnau Day hosted by Mokoia Community Association will be a great opportunity for locals to find out what the development of the new Eastside Youth Space will look like, says Community-led Manager Leigh Richards-Ward.
"The theme of our whanau day is "our community being child friendly" and in many ways Parks Week is a way of celebrating the changes and what will be an awesome space for our youth and wider community. It has been a long project and it is exciting that the final stages will soon be underway," she says.
"This is a chance for people to come down, join in some free activities and meet others from their neighbourhood."
Other activities during Parks Week (4 - 12 March)
Aorangi Childrens Day
Ecotect Conservation Detection event
Tai Chi in the Park
Reeme Street twilight wetland working bee
Lunchtime Art Picnic
Yoga in the park
Fitness class
Fairy Picnic
Girl Guides
Family Concert at Hannah’s Bay
Kite Day
Eastside WhÄnau Day
BOP Rugby League Junior Carnival
Download your Parks Week brochure here or pick up a copy at the Rotorua Lakes Council reception.
Created by New Zealand Recreation Association, the purpose of Parks Week is to promote the benefits of our parks and open spaces. Councils and community organisations run events to raise awareness about the value of open spaces in providing opportunities for people to use an enjoy the outdoors.
For more information about Children’s Weekend and Parks Week go to www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/whatson
