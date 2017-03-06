Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 16:42

By Yoko Inoue, founder of Shokuiku

A large variety of vegetables implemented into your daily diet is very important, but there are some vegetables we seem to skip past. Mushrooms, mushrooms are the one vegetable that some of us really love or really hate but this little baby is one superfood you should not skip past in your diet. Shokuiku have put together a list of 8 super mushrooms that you cannot pass up and this is why:

Reishi - Hailed in ancient Eastern medicine as the "mushroom of immortality" and the "medicine of kings", the Eastern world has been using Reishi for thousands of years, particularly in China and Japan. It is also used to treat certain medical conditions. The Reishi mushroom is very strong in antioxidants. It is believed to suppress the growth of tumors in people with cancer. Have anti-inflammatory properties and are therefore used sometimes for patients who have Alzheimer’s and heart disease. Reishi mushrooms can improve the flow of blood to the heart and reduce the amount of oxygen the heart consumes. It can help to lower cholesterol and some of the ingredients may help combat high blood pressure.

Chaga - Rather than soft like a mushroom, chaga is hard, almost as hard as wood. It is unique, nothing like common mushrooms. In fact, chaga is the most nutritionally dense of all tree growths. Known by the Siberians as the "Gift from God" and the "Mushroom of Immortality," this vibrant growth has been used by humans to support health for thousands of years. Number of studies on cell cultures show that chaga possesses antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-stimulating properties. kChaga may help treat inflammatory bowel disease (such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease), Chaga also shows promise as a treatment for diabetes.

Lionsmane - Lions mane is one of the more interesting looking mushrooms, showing teeth like spines, this mushroom that has been used for centuries as a traditional Chinese medicine and best known for its immune boosting properties. Lions mane has also being known to help improve memory and brain function and also can be helpful in treating anxiety and depression. There is also studies that have shown that lion’s mane has also being beneficial to people suffering from high blood pressure and eliminating toxins from the body.

Turkey tail - The turkey tail mushroom is one of the most common mushrooms and used as a traditional Chinese medicine. This magical mushroom is best known for its antioxidants, and believed to have great healing elements and strengthening the body against disease. Its immune strengthening components has been known that it can rebuild the immune system in people with cancer. Fighting off infection, prevents and treats the common cold and can also aid in digestion when incorporated into your diet.

Cordyceps - This is a rare, wild Chinese mushroom that grows on caterpillar larvae and other insects. Militaris variety is said to have more and better quality of spores. This fungus is known helps to combat Fatigue, it has been used to improve sexual dysfunction, Increase immunity and anti-viral properties and is being studied as a cure for cancer. Most of cordyceps on the market are grown without a use of insects and safe for vegans.

Shiitake - The shiitake mushroom is native to East Asia and famous for its rich texture and smokey flavour. Also known as "medical mushrooms" due to a long history of fighting infection, this mushroom is filled with flavour, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Shiitake’s benefits include improving liver function, fighting antiviral infections, strengthening the immune system, improving liver functions and helping cure liver diseases.

Maitake - This mushroom native to Japan, north America and Europe. Maitake has been known as one of the most promising medical mushrooms used to treat cancer and also used to treat some of the effects from chemotherapy. It has been known for helping fight diabetes (controlling glucose levels), high cholesterol and high blood pressure. It can also be used to help maintain weight which can promote heart health.

Meshima - Grown on a mulberry tree in Japan this mushroom also known as "womens island" this has been known for its remarkable health benefits for women. It has been used to support healthy breast cells, by having extremely positive effects of treating breast cancer tumors and also prostate cancer. The mushroom is also known for stimulating the immune system. Other health benefits include anti-ageing properties, antiviral, antibacterial, and protecting the body against DNA damage.