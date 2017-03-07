Stop things rolling around with STAYHOLD

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 17:34

For decades, VELCRO Brand products have kept your life together. The flap of your rain coat, the buckle of your kids shoe, the nappy she is wearing. But there’s always been one challenge unsolved. Until now.

Introducing STAYHOLD exclusively distributed by VELCRO Brand.

Stopping things rolling around in the boot of your car has been a constant source of tension for the modern driver. As cars get bigger, so does the space the groceries have to roll about uncontrolled. The bottles tip over, the eggs are squashed, the apples are bruised. To say nothing of larger items like gas bottles or sporting equipment!

Now you can drive with peace of mind, knowing that all of your cargo will be exactly where you secured it, thanks to STAYHOLD proudly distributed by VELCRO Brand.

This innovative product combines common sense plastic brackets and straps with a few strips of VELCRO Brand hook fastener tape to create a versatile and flexible system. No item is too awkward for the system, which can manage tools, groceries, flower pots, petrol cans, wine bottles, and the list goes on.

To use, simply arrange your items in groups in the back of your car, then push the stay hold bracket firmly in place directly on the carpet. The VELCRO Brand hook strips grip onto the carpet of the boot, and stay put until you remove them at the end of your trip.

The STAYHOLD super pack is the ideal Christmas, Mothers and Father’s day gift.

Available at Bunnings warehouse stores in New Zealand and Autobarn Australia for $49.99.