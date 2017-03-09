Auckland fashion history walks the walk

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 10:54

Where were Dior originals made in Auckland? Who was the fashion designer that became one of NZ’s most famous madams? Who made Trelise Cooper’s wedding dress? Where is the source of Zambesi? Discover these and many more fascinating stories about Auckland’s fashionable past…

The New Zealand Fashion Museum, in partnership with Auckland Council, the Auckland City Centre Advisory Board, Heart of the City and Smith + Caughey's, presents Walk the Walk: a History of Fashion in the City, a programme of events from 22 March to 1 April 2017 that share a fascinating story of fashionable Auckland.

"This project is part of Auckland’s transformation to become more vibrant and innovative with an internationally acclaimed city centre for business and learning, entertainment, culture and urban living - all with a distinctly Auckland flavour," says Auckland Council Environment and Community Committee Chair, Councillor Penny Hulse.

"Walk the Walk is an exciting initiative that will highlight the vibrancy, colour and

style of the city centre," says Auckland City Centre Advisory Board Chair Kate Healy.

"It will reveal the traces that remain of our inner city fashion history through an exhibition of beautiful garments, two live fashion parades and a guided walking tour of the city."

Smith + Caughey’s will host the exhibition in the historic Lippincott Room on the sixth floor of its landmark building.

"This venue has a proud history of its own as the home of the Auckland Lyceum Club which was founded in 1919 to provide an intellectually stimulating environment for educated women," says Councillor Hulse.

The exhibition will provide a rare opportunity to visit this lovely venue and an auspicious location for the Fashion Museum to display garments from more than 20 local designers, manufacturers and retailers from the past and today.

"More in-depth insight to our city’s rich history will be revealed through a schedule of curator’s tours of the exhibition and a series of 45 minute guided walking tours of related fashion sites around the city," says New Zealand Fashion Museum Director Doris de Pont.

"The guided tours will take participants through the streets and alleyways to discover a hidden history of fashion in the city."

Guides will share stories that enrich the experience of being in the city by exposing its layers, increasing appreciation and preserving this aspect of our rich cultural and social heritage.

The Walk the Walk: a History of Fashion in the City programme will culminate in two dynamic live catwalk events in Elliott Street on Saturday 1 April at 1pm and 2pm.

"We’re inviting visitors to champion our local style on the day by dressing in their best NZ vintage or current NZ designed fashion," says Ms de Pont. There will be a prize draw for those who register.

Participation in all parts of the Walk the Walk: a History of Fashion in the City programme is free to the public.