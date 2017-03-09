Natural fragrance 'as important as natural skincare'

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 11:52

New Zealand women may be ignoring the toxic load many commercial fragrances can put on their bodies, according to a recent survey.

Only 34 per cent of women who took part in the NZ Natural Beauty Survey have purchased a natural fragrance.

But more than 90 per cent have purchased natural skincare, 80 per cent a natural soap or bodywash, 64 per cent have opted for natural haircare products, 63 per cent have bought a natural deodorant and 60 per cent have chosen natural make-up products.

The survey was undertaken by New Zealand natural fragrance producer Purity Fragrances, and company founder Debbie Cope says while it’s fantastic to see Kiwi women embracing natural beauty products, she is concerned that the dangers posed by some fragrances are not well understood.

"Your skin is your largest organ and what you put on it, goes into your bloodstream," says Debbie.

Many fragrances found on New Zealand shelves contain chemicals such as synthetic compounds derived from petrochemicals, she says. Some of these compounds cause sensitivities, allergic reactions, and disrupt hormone balance. Debbie launched her range of New Zealand-made, all-natural, essential oil-based eau de toilette sprays because she is passionate about helping women avoid toxins and stay well. "Commercial fragrances make me feel unwell and the feedback I’ve received suggests thousands of other women feel the same way."

Purity Fragrances are ethanol and synthetic-fragrance free, allowing women to wear a beautiful fragrance but avoid putting unnecessary chemicals on their skin.

There are currently three fragrances in the range, each containing spring water, eco-certified essential oils, an eco-cert validated preservative and natural dispersants.

Find out more at www.purityfragrances.co.nz