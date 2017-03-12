Kiwi women demanding more organic hygiene choice

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 09:27

Organic Initiative (Oi), a social enterprise focused on the removal of plastic and chemicals from hygiene products, is delighted to announce that Oi is now available at Countdown supermarkets across New Zealand.

Oi was first launched into the New Zealand market in October 2015 and has seen a rapid increase in demand from Kiwi women who are passionate about looking after their health and the environment. More and more Kiwi women are now actively seeking certified organic, fair trade and biodegradable sanitary products. Oi is pleased to be able to provide products to New Zealand women that fulfil their needs.

Countdown’s decision to introduce Oi across all its stores reflects their commitment to providing more choice to a growing number of customers who are demanding healthy, biodegradable products at good prices.

"Countdown is excited to introduce a certified organic range of sanitary products which gives our customers a certified organic option," said Anita Patel, Category Manager, Countdown. "We are particularly impressed with Oi’s fast growth and their commitment to delivering premium products at supermarket prices."

Helen Robinson, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Oi, agreed: "The introduction of Oi into Countdown supermarkets signals the firm hold Oi has in market and reinforces that Kiwi women prefer healthy, hypoallergenic hygiene products which have no toxins or chemicals."

Oi is now stocked in almost every New Zealand supermarket.

There is an ongoing revolution to remove plastics from our world, and yet conventional sanitary pads contain the equivalent of four plastic bags in each one. Oi’s invites all women everywhere to make a difference for them and for their world by becoming involved in the "jOIn the Revolution" campaign.

For more information, see www.oi4me.com