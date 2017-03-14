'Dublin the fun' this St Patrick's Day - Cheapflights

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 12:15

Cheapflights’ guide to the best destinations to celebrate St Patrick’s Day around the globe.

From Dublin and New York to Auckland and Sydney, cities across the world will turn green as they celebrate St Patrick’s Day - and it’s not too late to join the festivities.

To help travellers connect with their ‘inner Irish’ come 17 March, Cheapflights.co.nz has researched some of the best St Patrick’s Day parties. It doesn’t take the luck of the Irish to find affordable last-minute flights either, with loads of deals still on offer so all you need to do is pack your bags.

1. Dublin, Ireland - As the capital and largest city in Ireland, Dublin is the must-visit destination for an authentic celebration. An official public holiday, over a hundred thousand people will take to the streets for a four-day extravaganza including the city’s famous street parade.

Flights to Dublin from $1,789 with Etihad Airways

2. Toyko, Japan - Irish connections in Japan may be unexpected, but the capital is now celebrating the 25th year of hosting the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Asia - expect everything from vibrant costumed revellers and Irish dancers to green Samurai Warriors. The hidden pot of gold in this city is the ‘I Love Ireland’ Festival, providing Irish folk music and serving fish and chips and green beer in Yoyogi Park.

Flights to Tokyo from $845 with Japan Airlines

1. Buenos Aires, Argentina - Like other celebrations, the focal point of festivities in Buenos Aires is the parade through the Plaza San Martin. Visitors to the city will also find a large area of the Retiro district buzzing with a giant green street party, with music, dancing and plenty o’craic for the more than 50,000 party-goers.

Flights to Buenos Aires from $2,436 with LATAM Chile

2. Montréal, Canada - The Irish in Montréal have celebrated St Patrick’s Day for nearly 260 years and have held a parade as the centerpiece of the "Irish Season" festivities for 194 consecutive years. This year is bound to be the bigger than ever as the city celebrates its 375th anniversary.

Flights to Montréal from $1,627 with United Airlines

3. Chicago, USA - This city certainly knows how to celebrate the Patron Saint in true Irish style. The Windy City will turn Gaelic green this month, with the annual and iconic dying of the Chicago River complemented by an evening light show where local landmarks are lit up in green - there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate!

Flights to Chicago from $1,812 with Air Tahiti Nui and Virgin America

4. London, UK - Thousands of people will line the streets from Piccadilly to Trafalgar Square to celebrate and cheer on the floats for London’s St Paddy’s Day celebrations. If you’d prefer to avoid the crowds, there’s also plenty of events across the city from a film festival to walking tours.

Flights to London from $1,478 with Malaysia Airlines

5. Auckland, New Zealand - This St. Patrick’s Day Festival first started with a group of passionate Irishmen in 1995, and has grown from its humble beginnings to a week-long extravaganza with a family-friendly Fair Day, sports matches, music and dancing.

Flights from $410 with Air New Zealand

6. Sydney, Australia - The Irish were amongst some of the first Europeans to settle Down Under, and now Sydneysiders come together each year to celebrate their culture. This year’s festivities will be held on Sunday 19 March, where live music, marching bands, food stalls and local craft sellers will cater for a fun family day out.

Flights from $410 with LATAM Chile

For more information or to search for your next holiday, visit Cheapflights.co.nz.