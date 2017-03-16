'Environmentally-sustainable' hair and wellness salon opens

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 10:58

Lower Hutt’s multi award-winning hairdresser Shazly Rasheed is determined her new salon won’t damage the planet.

Shazly Experience Hair and Wellness opened this week in the redeveloped old Central Post Office building on Lower Hutt’s High Street, becoming the regions first environmentally-sustainable hair salon.

Born and raised in the Maldives, Shazly knows first-hand the devastating impacts of global warming.

"I’ve seen whole communities shift from the island they lived on because of the sea level rising and I’ve seen tides coming through the streets in the Maldives, damaging people’s homes and livelihood. It’s definitely not a hoax - it does happen."

The 41-year-old mother of two is motivated by a desire to protect the planet for future generations and to offer a healthier service.

"My son has allergies so I have always been very conscious of what I give my children and what I use on their bodies."

When she decided to move her Shazly Experience Hair and Day Spa on Queens Drive to new premises, she knew it was the perfect time to act on her environmental concerns. She has spent the past year investigating the best way to set up and run a green salon, helped by the Sustainability Business Network and Hutt City Council.

The salon has been purpose built from scratch to ensure it is as sustainable as possible. It is well insulated and has energy-efficient LED lighting to reduce power demands, water-saving devices have been installed, and with a zero-waste policy in the salon, everything possible will be recycled. That includes everything composting all hair and using recycled tinfoil when colouring hair, which will be further recycled. All magazines will also be recycled and sent on to local medical centres for patients to read once new issues come in for customers. It will also look greener with lots of live plants around the salon.

Shazly has carefully selected an environmentally-friendly range of ethical hair products, including CHI hair colour, the first ammonia-free colour in the world which is not tested on animals.

"We did a lot of testing on ourselves first and found CHI ticked all the boxes. For our beauty range we stock STEM Organics, vegan-friendly and stringently against animal testing"

Her eight staff are excited about the changes and have noticed the new products are much healthier to use.

"They like the way it feels on their hands and how it feels on the hair. There’s no nasty chemicals."

Clients have also been impressed with the new products and the salon’s plans to go green. Shazly says she hopes to be a role model and encourage other hairdressers to follow suit and strive to become environmentally sustainable.

"It is really big in Europe and increasingly so in America. It will be really nice to see the industry in New Zealand heading that way. If everyone can do a tiny little bit, such as recycling, it all helps to make a difference to the wider community."

Shazly will also be running workshops at the new salon in the evenings which will focus on wellbeing, health and educating people to be more environmentally conscious of the products they are using on their bodies. The workshops will also feature appearances from local nutritionists and stylists.

Shazly has also committed to a ‘Shazly gives Back’ programme where people can nominate a person once a month who is deserving of a pampering and in return the person selected will receive a complimentary cut colour, facial and massage.