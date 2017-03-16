Ideas for the Easter holidays

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 14:47

The Easter Bunny has planned a trip to Waitomo this year, so put it in your diary and tell the kids you can leave town these school holidays because the chocolate eggs will still show up.

If you’ve been stuck for getaway ideas that are both entertaining for the kids and delivers on ‘all weather options’ then Waitomo, centrally located to major North Island towns, really is the perfect destination.

Decsend under ground (into the caves)! 30 million years in the making, the famous Waitomo Glowworm Caves are a spectacular sight to withhold. Take a trip on the magical boat ride through the Glowworm grotto, where Mother Nature will put on a breathtaking light show of spectacular glowworms, and then head over to one of Waitomo’s best kept secrets, Ruakuri Cave - a spectacle of nature and modern engineering - as demonstrated by the 15 m high spiral staircase that greets you.

Ruakuri Caves is just ten minutes from the famous Waitomo Glowworm Caves and is New Zealand’s longest underground walking tour (with full access to wheel chairs and push chairs). A guide will take you deep underground where you can oogle the amazing cave formations and wave to the people enjoying their black water rafting adventure on the underground river below.

This Easter you can have fun for the whole family with up to 50% off combo passes, including: Aranui Cave, Waitomo Glowworm Caves and Ruakuri Caves- fun for the whole family

Don’t forget to check out Waitomo.com for more ideas on what to do in and around Waitomo for your all weather school holiday option.

For more information, visit www.waitomo.com