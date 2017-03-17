Creative Wellness launches online vitamins and supplements store

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 10:44

Natural health company Creative Wellness has launched their new online store offering vitamins and supplements for the whole family with excellent discounts and special offers.

Creative Wellness is based in Auckland, New Zealand and is on a mission to help families be healthy and happy. Their philosophy is built around being as natural as possible and preventing serious illnesses before they happen by using the correct vitamins and supplements your body needs to maintain health and balance.

Their core product range in Clinicians, which is a research based brand started by New Zealand pharmacists Mike Cuchman and Denis Kay. Clinicians focuses on providing essential vitamins and nutrients to combat imbalances caused by modern medicines, environmental conditions and dietary habits - resulting in improved health outcomes.

Creative Wellness also offer other research based products and are actively looking to increase and improve thier product range in the near future. They also share health articles on their blog and are very active on their Facebook page, sharing quality articles and information.

Director Alan Blyth said: "We want to make it an easy and enjoyable experience for people to get their vitamins and supplements from us and we’re looking forward to contributing to a healthier and happier New Zealand."

Everyone feels better when they’re healthy and Creative Wellness is offering New Zealanders the chance to improve their health and feel great.

Visit the Creative Wellness website today to get 10% off your first order and free shipping on orders over $99.