Pop-up sales of Line 7 marine apparel

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 15:17

Kiwi brand, Line 7 is so keen to see sailors out on the water, it’s holding a series of pop-up sales of marine apparel. With three sales scheduled around the North Island, the sales give sailors a 40 per cent discount to ensure they’ve got the gear they need, to go further on the water.

The first pop-up event coincided with the Line 7 Port Nicholson Regatta. The Wellington public were able to get their hands on Line 7 products from Thursday 9 March, and Friday 10, 11 and 12 March at the Port Nicholson Yacht Club.

Moving up country, Waikato sailors will have the same opportunity when the pop-up sale comes to Cambridge Yacht Club - running over Saturday 18 March and Sunday 19 March and coinciding with the Waikato Thames Association Regatta.

Northland sailors will have the chance to access 40 per cent off discounted wear when a pop-up sale for the Whangarei public occurs on Friday 31 March, running until to Sunday 2 April. That will take place at 279c Port Road, Whangarei.

The Whangarei pop-up sale coincides with the opening of a new Line 7 showroom carrying a full range of stock in the maritime hub of Port Whangarei. In a nod fitting the brand’s marine origins, the showroom is right on the water and a ramp is in build that will enable customers to leap from the showroom into the south Pacific Ocean.

Line 7’s New Zealand road trip tour dates:

- Wellington

Pop-up sale at Line 7 Port Nicholson Regatta: Thursday March 9 Friday March 10, Saturday March 11 and Sunday March 12

103 Oriental Parade, Wellington

- Waikato

Pop up sale: Saturday 18 March, Sunday 19 March

Waikato Thames Yachting Association Regatta: Saturday 18 March, Sunday 19 March

- Whangarei

Pop up sale and Whangarei showroom opening: Friday 31 March, Saturday 1 April, Sunday 2 April. 279c Port Road, Whangarei.