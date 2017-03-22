Pricing outside the box

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 17:51

Organic Boxes is revolutionizing the cost of certified organic produce, making it fairer and more affordable for everyone.

"Our customers have asked us to make Certified Organic food cheaper" said Richard Bacon, owner of Organic Boxes.

"So we've turned our pricing processes on their head."

"Instead of looking to the market to see what others are charging for something, we apply a fixed markup on the cost from the grower." He said.

"No more loss leaders tricking people into ordering, no more hiked prices on popular lines, no more secrets!

Some of our prices have come way down, over $2/Kg in some cases, like our new season apples. They were $8.99 per Kg now they're $6.44. Some prices have gone up though because it's the start of the season, but they will come down in a few weeks as the grower lowers their cost to us."

"It's all part of our plan to create a fairer more sustainable food system. Simple, transparent pricing that's fair to both the grower and the customer."

Founded in 2009 in Wellington, Organic Boxes delivers only certified organic food across the region three times each week. More information from order@organicboxes.co.nz and www.organicboxes.co.nz