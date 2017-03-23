Buy the book, cook the meal, win a Jeep

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 18:02

One of New Zealand’s leading and most loved cooks, Annabel Langbein, has joined forces with Jeep for the launch of her latest cookery book, ‘Essential’.

The legendary off road car maker is providing both a Jeep Wrangler Overland for Annabel Langbein to travel the length and breadth of New Zealand promoting ‘Essential’ at book signings and one purchaser of her new book will win a four door Jeep Wrangler Overland valued at more than $60,000.

For more than 25 years Annabel Langbein has written about cooking as well as staring in her award-winning TV series ‘Annabel Langbein: The Free Range Cook’, which has been screened in more than 90 countries around the world. Her books have sold more than two million copies.

"I get so many comments about my big yellow Jeep that sometimes I think it’s more the star of my television series than I am," says Annabel Langbein. "Jeep produced the Jeep J20 pickup truck from 1974 to 1987. Ours is a 1978 model; right-hand drive, black leather bench seat, power steering. When our kids were little, the Jeep was the only vehicle we had that could get up Treble Cone during the ski season. I’ve loved my old yellow Jeep for so long, it’s part of our family, so getting to enjoy this new Jeep Wrangler and experiencing all the features that make driving so much fun and easy is a dream."

Following in the footsteps of the Jeep J20, or Gladiator as it was known in many markets, the Jeep Wrangler Overland is the ultimate off-road car from the car maker that started the 4WD and SUV revolution. With her long history of Jeep ownership and love of the outdoors, the Wrangler is the ideal transport for Annabel Langbein with her passion for the country life and who spent her early life living off the land, cooking over open fires and even leaping out of helicopters to recover live deer.

Annabel Langbein’s latest book is the largest, most comprehensive and most beautifully illustrated book she has written. It contains more than 650 recipes, plus hundreds of variations to suit all lifestyles, appetites and dietary needs.

"Annabel’s aim in her new book is to encourage her readers to try something new, to go culinary places they have never previously explored and to introduce their families to new experiences," says David Smitherman, Chief Executive Officer of Jeep in New Zealand. "That also describes what Jeep is all about and it is epitomised by the Jeep Wrangler Overland, so we are delighted to combine Annabel’s passion for outdoor life with Jeep’s unique ability to make it accessible. The Wrangler Overland is the ultimate go anywhere car that can enable families to explore the furthest reaches of New Zealand and, armed with Annabel’s new book, have new gastronomic experiences in those remote, beautiful and secluded places!"