Pie Wars: Nation divided over steak or mince - with cheese

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 06:15

For the second year running, steak and cheese has been named as the nation’s favourite pie, beating mince and cheese by the narrowest of margins.

After surveying nearly 2,000 New Zealanders, Canstar Blue today announced that steak and cheese pie polled only one percent higher than its mince and cheese counterpart.

Talking about the results, Canstar Blue spokesperson, Emma Quantrill said.

"This survey really divided the nation. Several regions, including Auckland, Waikato and Canterbury all voted for steak and cheese whereas mince and cheese pies are the clear favourites in Northland, Southland and Taranaki.

"Although steak and cheese has retained top spot as our favourite pie filling, mince and cheese has gained an additional 8% in popularity since last year. Between them, they look to have the market cornered."

In order of popularity, our top three favourite savory pie fillings are:

Steak and cheese: 28%

Mince and cheese: 27%

Potato topped: 14%

Treat foods

Although one in five people has a pie at least once a week, for over half of us, pies are definitely a treat food. For women, this rose to 60%.

Quantrill continues:

"Pies are very much part of the Kiwi culture. The golden pastry and hot fillings oozing out with every bite you take are a real treat and it’s the taste and texture people appreciate the most. So much so, over a quarter of the people we spoke to said they would make a special journey to buy their favourite pie. That’s dedication!"

Facts and figures

Average / Men / Women

I have a pie at least once a week / 18% / 25% / 11%

I think of pies as a treat food / 54% / 46% / 60%

I usually buy the same flavour / 44% / 40% / 47%

I would make a special journey for my favourite pie / 27% / 26% / 28%

Satisfied customers

This year, 11 brands were rated by a total of 1,942 people. The winner of the Canstar Blue Overall Satisfaction award for 2017 is Coupland’s Bakeries.

Further information regarding this survey - www.canstarblue.co.nz/food-drink/pies