From major surgery to the top of a mountain in less than 9 months

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 11:44

When Katie Leigh was lying in her hospital bed after undergoing major back surgery in June 2016, she never imagined that less than 9 months later, she would be completing the Tongariro Crossing!

A combination of rehabilitation, Powerhooping and determination has enabled Katie to complete an adventure of a lifetime and tick something else off of her bucket list.

Katie is in her early sixties and has attended Powerhoop classes in Howick for over three years now. She loves the way that she has now become part of a supportive community and she has formed some incredible friendships. So much so, when Katie was in hospital, she was counting down the days until she could return to classes.

From there, Katie was able to attend regular classes and bring her physical and mental fitness levels back up to enable her to complete the Tongariro crossing in style!

Katie has defied the odds and achieved something that only others dream of. She has proved that age and injuries are not blockages, just small challenges and that when you are part of an incredible team, you can achieve anything!