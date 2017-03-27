Tupare lesson on growing grass with class

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 07:52

TÅ«pare is one place where the art of lawn care has been perfected - and you can learn some of the secrets at a free public workshop on Sunday (2 April) at the iconic New Plymouth heritage property.

The good news is that it doesn’t have to take all of your time -- the workshop will focus on practical, time-saving tips for achieving an attractive sweep of lawn that you can be proud of.

The workshop will be useful for those preparing and establishing a new lawn, as well as those repairing and maintaining a mature lawn. Topics will include seasonal challenges, aeration, de-thatching and feeding regimes.

Sunday’s workshop runs from 2pm to 4pm at TÅ«pare, 487 Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth. It is part of a year-round programme of free public events at TÅ«pare, Pukeiti and Hollard Gardens, the three heritage properties owned and managed by the Taranaki Regional Council on behalf of the people of the region.

For more information, see www.trc.govt.nz/gardens/. You can also follow Taranaki Regional Gardens on Facebook and TaranakiRG on Twitter.