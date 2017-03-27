Kick off the week with BAYNK x NIKE

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 09:54

Kiwi producer/musician/singer BAYNK, aka Jock Nowell-Usticke has collaborated with Nike Sportswear to create an crazy mini-music video for his hit song 'Find You'.

VIDEO HERE: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/l67h655an42bk0a/AACIRIo2i8U9Blo-5rIlMvFRa?dl=0

Young Auckland based musician BAYNK quickly drew attention after being invited to play St Jerome’s Laneway festival after only releasing one song.

He has since released a series of songs teamed with music videos that don’t take themselves seriously.

Nike Sportswear tapped BAYNK for this exact reason - in an electronic industry still full with dark characters, BAYNK isn’t afraid to laugh at himself while laying down moves to fit his catchy dance bangers. He’s an electronic producer, singer and rebel.

To celebrate yesterday's Air Max Day, BAYNK took on the vibe of each NZ Air Max Month release to create a playful mini-music video to one of his latest tracks - ‘Find You’. The video features Air Max 90 Ultra Flyknit made for max comfort; the Air Max 1 Master, a collaboration of 10 key Air Max collaboration styles and a massive kick of colour and texture; and the Air Max Atmos Elephant, a super cool retro collaboration with Japanese brand atmos that won the 2016 ‘Vote Back’.

The video was directed and shot by young Napier based photographer Connor Pritchard.

Connor’s unique videography style is ever developing, and his photography of live music events ties in with the rich history of Air Max on the feet on musicians globally.

Connor shot and edited the BAYNK video, highlighting the Air Max styles in a clear, fresh and unique way. Nike Sportswear are pinning him as one to watch in both the music photography and videography scene.