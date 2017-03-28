Picton Flower Ladies charm the crowd

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 11:47

It’s no surprise that Marlborough’s Picton Flower Ladies were a crowd favourite at the Trustpower National Community Awards, held in Rotorua Lakes over the weekend.

Yvonne Rigby and Margaret Frisken charmed the audience with their enthusiasm and cheeky good humour when they took the organisation head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition. Mayor John Leggett and his partner Anne Best were on hand to support the team over the weekend.

The group presented to fellow Regional Supreme Winners and an independent judging panel that included Kristin Hall from TV One/Seven Sharp, Karen Smith from Volunteering New Zealand and Billie Jordan who was the winner of the Local Hero category of the 2015 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Each of the 25 voluntary groups at the Awards took part in the judging process, with the peer voting making up 50% of the final judging score and the independent judging panel’s votes making up the other 50%. The groups were judged on five criteria: volunteer input; use of resources; initiative and creativity; effectiveness of activities; and impact on targeted audience and/or community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says that although Picton Flower Ladies did not come away as award recipients, the lasting results of their simple concept impressed the audience and judges alike.

"The simple gesture of a floral buttonhole for cruise ship visitors to Picton has had a ripple effect in the community. Picton is now an iconic stop for many cruise ships, and tourism is flourishing in the region as a result. We also learned that these ladies put back into the community, gifting donations they receive to programmes that help youth.

"The perseverance and coordination required to greet every cruise ship for 28 years cannot be overlooked. The ladies have been known to go to any measure necessary to get their flowers, and Mayor Leggett shared with the crowd that they had even been procured from Council gardens once or twice." she says.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.