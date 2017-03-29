Coronet Peak launches hump day night skiing

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 10:56

Coronet Peak is bringing out the stars on Wednesdays nights, as it extends its popular Friday and Saturday Twilight and Night skiing experience to Wednesdays during July.

The announcement comes a day before the earlybird pricing on the 3 Peak Pass, the South Island’s best value ski pass, closes on March 30. The 3 Peak Pass includes night skiing.

New Zealand’s home of night skiing, Coronet Peak is only 25 minutes from downtown Queenstown, making night skiing a fantastic proposition for locals and visitors staying in the resort.

Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager, Nigel Kerr, says this offers skiing and boarding lovers a hugely attractive mid-week option.

"Where else in this part of the world can you go from a bustling town centre with diverse activities and an international airport and be night skiing or riding in less than half an hour?" he asked.

"Night and Twilight skiing are more than just the extension of a day’s skiing. It is an entirely different, more magical experience, and now you have the option to do it mid-week too," he said.

"For the nine-to-fiver this is the ultimate hump-day night out."

Nigel said locals who worked weekends would love this proposition as well.

"It’ll also be hugely popular with kids who love to make snow angels under the stars."

"This is for the Aucklander, Cantabrian, Wellingtonian who’s spotted attractive mid-week flights and accommodation, and wants to get as much skiing into their week away as they can.

"This is for the visitor who wants to sleep in and still get a day’s worth of skiing. It’s made even better by an awesome on-mountain après experience eating pizzas and burgers whilst enjoying a mulled wine on a heated deck near a roaring fire."

Night skiers will be able to enjoy two new additions to the floodlit trails. Running off the side of the M1 trail Duncan’s Dance, a rolling terraced run, and the Pro Am run alongside the lower Coronet Express will be lit up for 2017 night skiing adding to the many runs on offer.

Night skiing is included in the 3 Peak Season Pass, offering pass holders unlimited access to Coronet Peak day, twilight and night skiing, as well as unlimited access to The Remarkables on the other side of Queenstown and Mt Hutt in Canterbury, officially New Zealand’s Best Ski Resort 2015 and 2016.

When paying as you go, an adult night ski lift pass from 4-9pm is $59, while children 6 and over are $35. A Twilight pass, which runs from 12:30pm-9.00pm, is $119 per adult and $60 for kids 6 and over. Children 5 and under are free for all passes at Coronet Peak and The Remarkables.