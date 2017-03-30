Raw vegan hot cross bun recipe

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 13:21

Raw vegan hot cross bun

Ingredients

1 cup almond pulp (from making almond milk)

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup physilium husk

1/4 cup flax meal

100g (or 1 medium apple), grated

110g dates (5 dates) to make date paste

1/2 cup sultana

2-3 tbs almond milk

Method

Food process the first 6 ingredients in a food processor.

Mix in the sultana and stir in to mix throughly.

Add Almond milk if the mixture is too dry.

Shape into 6 individual buns and dehydrate for 4-6 hours.

About Shokuiku

Specialising in organic nourishing raw food and living food cuisine, Shokuiku is a place to learn and experience a new dynamic way of eating.

From smoothies with super foods and super herbs, tonic teas, elixirs, freshly made salad and raw desserts, our meals are always nurturing and loving to your body, soul, and of course your taste-buds!

We only use the finest healing organic/biodynamic ingredients sourced sustainably, with emphasis on raw vegetables, fruits, fermented and whole natural foods. Our philosophy is based on raw and living food cuisine, enhanced with contemporary and traditional idea of macrobiotic and Chinese philosophy. Shokuiku integrates the knowledge from both East Asian tradition and modern nutrition.

Shokuiku is also a place to be educated and appreciate the power of nature. Promoting healthy and ethical of food choices is one of our core vision and we offer regular raw food classes in the cafe as well as online.

We believe that how we treat what we consume is as important as what we use to create them. Please be mindful, and conscious, try to understand and feel the vibration of what you are absorbing - food and the place itself.

