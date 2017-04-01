The new BMW 318i Sedan - the ultimate icon returns

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 05:45

After an absence of 12 years, BMW Group New Zealand is pleased to announce the return of the iconic BMW 318i Sedan to the local market. Superseded with the launch of the 2005 BMW 3 Series the 318i name was last seen on the 3 Series Sedan codenamed "E46".

With the new BMW 318i Sedan priced from only $59,900 plus on-road costs, this represents an unbelievable new price for the BMW 3 Series Sedan range, at levels not seen since the late twentieth century.

However the latest generation of BMW 318i Sedan maintains its concept of style and driving pleasure which proved so attractive in previous generations. With its sporty dynamics and outstanding efficiency, the BMW 3 Series continues today to set the benchmark in driving pleasure.

High levels of luxury and safety

Where in 2005 the BMW 318i in many ways represented an entry point to the BMW range, the 2017 BMW 318i Sedan epitomises the same values and premium qualities as seen within today’s existing 3 Series range. 18-inch light alloy wheels, exterior trim in satinated aluminium, LED lighting front and rear, and metallic paint all exude a premium appearance when approaching the BMW 318i Sedan.

On the interior a luxurious ambience continues. Navigation system Business and automatic air conditioning are highlights, as are the electrically adjustable and heated front seats featuring high-quality ‘Sensatec’ leatherette upholstery. The interior trim is highlighted in high gloss black to further convey a premium appearance.

The 318i Sedan features a high level of safety consistent with existing BMW 3 Series model variants. Lane Change Warning features as standard along with the Driving Assistant package, a camera-based driver assistance system consisting of Lane Departure Warning, person warning with light city braking function and approach control warning with light city braking function. Rear view camera and Park Distance Control front and rear is also standard equipment.

BMW ConnectedDrive as standard

Technology that could only be imagined in 2005, the 318i Sedan as with all BMW vehicles sold new in New Zealand includes a full suite of BMW Connected technologies as standard equipment. These include Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Services, Remote Services and TeleServices. Intelligent Emergency Call enables contact with emergency services in the event of a serious accident, or through a manual override in unsafe situations. A SIM card embedded within the vehicle ensures the BMW 318i Sedan is always connected via a 4G data link.

The original modern sports sedan

However the new BMW 318i Sedan still retains the same qualities that have made the 3 Series the standard for dynamic excellence, efficiency and design for over 40 years. Class-leading dynamics comprising rear-wheel drive, superior balance with 50:50 weight distribution and advanced suspension and damper calibration ensure the new BMW 3 Series still sets the standard in sporty driving dynamics, combined with the same high level of ride comfort.

The drivetrain is an area which has featured a significant change since the former 318i was in the market. The new BMW 318i Sedan now features the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo engine. Developing 100kW of power and a robust 220Nm of torque from just 1,250 revs per minute, the latest 318i now features a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. While the cylinder count may be 25 per cent lower than its predecessor, clear gains have been made in the areas of torque, performance and importantly fuel economy and emissions.

Fuel economy, now rated at just 5.4 litres per 100km, is over 30 per cent lower than the 318i Sedan of 2005. Along with the advanced engine technology and improvements made in aerodynamics, the modern 318i also features an 8-speed automatic transmission with Steptronic, which all contributes towards maximum driving enjoyment and efficiency in line with the BMW Group commitment to EfficientDynamics.

The BMW 318i Launch Edition

Relaunching the BMW 318i into the market, BMW Group New Zealand are offering a unique 318i Launch Edition, to commemorate the return of this iconic model. Initially just 60 units will be offered for sale, with exterior colours finished in either Black Sapphire metallic or Mineral White.

BMW Group Managing Director Florian Renndorfer, commented on the high regard there is for the 318i name in this country. "New Zealanders have a strong affinity for the 318i, with it being such a long-running part of the local range. The latest model offers all the hallmark characteristics and style you expect from a 3 Series, with high levels of equipment and unbelievable value."

The new BMW 318i Sedan is arriving in showrooms now, throughout the nationwide BMW Dealer network.

BMW in New Zealand offers a three year scheduled service plan, five year warranty and five year roadside assistance programme on all New Zealand-new models for peace of mind motoring.